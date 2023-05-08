Fresh off the Met Gala, Anna Wintour unveils Vogue World London and more at Condé Nast’s NewFront

At Condé Nast’s annual NewFronts presentation, Global Chief Business Officer Craig Kostelic highlighted British Vogue’s March cover, which featured singer Rihanna with her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, and their newborn son.

“It was the number one most-engaged Instagram post in the history of Vogue, and it was the number one article of the year within two days of publishing,” he said.

Condé Nast wants advertisers to know it has its proverbial finger on the cultural pulse, and that “culture is the new KPI.” Coming off Vogue’s annual Met Gala soirée, the media company unveiled new advertising opportunities within its new and existing digital video series, its annual Vogue World event, and its new B2B consulting arm.

Get ready with me: Condé Nast will continue to produce many of its digital video series, like Wired’s Autocomplete Interview, Vogue’s Beauty Secrets, GQ’s My Essentials, and Architectural Digest's Open Door. These four series collectively drive over 700 million views, according to Condé Nast Entertainment President Agnes Chu. All four series “are in their seventh or eighth year…double the runtime of HBO hit series Succession.”

The brand will also offer advertising opportunities across a slate of new digital video series, namely a GQ series featuring street style influencer Mister Mort, an Architectural Digest series featuring Tan France building his dream home, and a Bon Appétit series featuring chef Lucas Sin exploring Hong Kong street food.

Condé Nast’s presentation came a day after TikTok debuted a new advertising product that’ll let publishers sell ads after their posts and split revenue with the app.

“I know you’re all forking out a small fortune on TikTok and Meta,” Global Chief Revenue Officer Pamela Drucker Mann said. “When you buy into the Condé Nast ecosystem—that would be Vogue on TikTok, or Vogue on Instagram, Vogue anywhere—the results speak for themselves. According to Meta, users are 62% more likely to take action when the messaging is coming from Condé Nast brands.”

Around the world: The company will once again host Vogue World, the experiential franchise it debuted last year in New York, this time in the form of a theatrical production in London on September 14, kicking off London Fashion Week. It will be livestreamed globally and accompanied by live activations and an e-commerce site.

Referring to last year’s event, Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour emphasized its advertising potential. “We had a livestream that reached millions and a dedicated e-commerce site that allowed Vogue readers to shop runway looks in real time,” she said. “I can’t overstate how widely Vogue World traveled. We found hundreds of ways to cover it across all of our platforms globally.”

Need help? Condé Nast unveiled a consulting arm that offers advertisers trend forecasting and strategy. The new service builds off previous consultative offerings from the media company.