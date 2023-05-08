This week’s agency news, executive moves, and account changes

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps the agency world’s biggest leadership changes, account wins and losses, reviews, acquisitions, and more.

Hires and departures

Coomer appointed Greta Pittard Wright as chief operations officer and head of strategic planning. Wright is the co-founder of Wise Bird Cider Co. and has previously worked at companies including the Child Neurology Foundation and Wrigley Media Group.

Cornett has hired Alexis Wilkinson as senior copywriter. Wilkinson, who previously worked at Goodby Silverstein & Partners, was previously a TV comedy writer on Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Veep.

GroupM Nexus promoted Samantha Bukowski to global head of commerce. She was previously head of global commerce strategy and operations.

Account wins, losses, and reviews

Vital Farms chose independent advertising agency Gut Miami as its new agency of record, ending its relationship with Preacher. Gut has worked with brands including Lyft and Popeyes.

LVMH concluded its North American media review, ultimately choosing Publicis Groupe to handle brands including Christian Dior and Louis Vuitton. The holding company replaces Dentsu on the account.

Sam’s Club selected Horizon Next and Arnold Worldwide as its new agencies of record. The decision came after an agency review.

New divisions, offices, acquisitions, etc.

Independent agency The Variable acquired Data Crunch, an analytics firm. The acquisition “follows a number of collaborations on client projects over the past eight months,” per MediaPost.

Havas Media Group North America is forming an “activation team” under Mike Bregman, who has been promoted to the role of chief activation officer. He was previously chief data officer. The company’s CEO, Greg Walsh, said the move is part of an effort “to strengthen our data and investment capabilities in-house.”