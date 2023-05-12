How brands are celebrating Mother’s Day this year

It’s almost that time of year again, when moms are cleaning up after their own breakfast-in-bed celebrated.

Here’s what some brands are doing ahead of the holiday:

DoorDash is hosting an online “Flower Auction” on social media where people can enter for the chance to win a free bouquet in exchange for a picture of “kid currency,” like doll accessories or arts-and-crafts supplies.

Walmart is giving away free Walmart+ memberships to new moms as part of its “Mother of All Savings Memberships” campaign, which features celebrities like Cardi B, Janelle James, and Jenny Slate.

Teleflora is showing the “hardest part” of being a mom in an ad that depicts the milestones of growing up and letting go.

Going the extra mile: Last year, Mother’s Day fell ahead of the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, and brands and agencies like GSD&M spoke up about the issue of reproductive rights in their campaigns. While talk of reproductive rights seems more muted this year, Orangetheory, Upwork, and others are taking it upon themselves to address other issues faced by moms, like the right to personal time and the right to work.

Orangetheroy CMO Kelly Lohr told Marketing Brew that this year, the fitness studio wanted to take the pressure off of what a survey found was a “more stressful than average Sunday” for moms who may be doing activities more geared toward their kids than themselves on Mother’s Day.

For its “Mother’s Other Day” campaign, featuring new mom Gina Rodriguez, the brand is offering free classes the day after Mother’s Day and giving employees at its headquarters the day off on Monday. According to Lohr, brands like Kendra Scott have also joined in to help promote self-care and give employees time off around the holiday.

“We’re sort of allowing moms through this movement to cherish and relish in the idea that self-care isn’t selfish,” Lohr said. “You need to take the time to recharge yourself so you can be better for everybody around you.”

Upwork’s ad also makes the argument on behalf of moms that what makes a great parent also makes a great hire. The brand’s ad calls on employers to welcome back those who left the workforce during the pandemic.