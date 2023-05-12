Each week, Marketing Brew recaps what people are talking about on social media, the trends that took over our feeds, and how marketers are responding.

Not so sweet for Tarte: The cosmetics brand, which has seen pushback in recent months for its extravagant influencer trips, was called out this week for allegedly giving some creators preferential treatment over others. Creator Bria Jones (@heybriajones) posted a now-deleted TikTok about being treated like a “second-tier person” on a recent Tarte trip in Miami, saying she wasn’t invited to a Formula 1 race that other influencers attended. CEO Maureen Kelly later told NBC News she plans to hire a DE&I specialist and form a creator advisory group. Both ultimately said the issues stemmed from “miscommunication.”

Pride starts now: Target’s Pride collection is out, and people are eating it up on TikTok. One video posted by user @mattxiv, which has more than 1 million likes, walks through the company’s many campy yet inclusive offerings, including a shirt that says “live, laugh, lesbian” and another that says “better out than in,” which appears to be a Shrek reference?

You wear what you eat: Based on engagement, people seem excited for Cholula’s new product releases, as well as its upcoming streetwear collab with the brand Uprisers. Another food x apparel collab made an appearance in comedian Ilana Glazer’s latest TikTok: Haribo x Vans.