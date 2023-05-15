This week in agencies: Shifts at DDB, Barbarian, and more

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps the agency world’s biggest leadership changes, account wins and losses, reviews, acquisitions, and more.

Hires and departures

R3 has named Joanna O’Connell as EVP of innovation for the marketing consultancy’s agency, media, and transformation practices. She was previously a digital advertising analyst.

Digital agency Barbarian hired Vince Lim to fill the role of chief creative officer. He previously worked at Argonaut New York, where he served as head of creative and executive creative director.

Broadway marketing agency The Pekoe Group has elevated Jessica Ferreira to VP. She formerly served as director of marketing.

Account wins, losses, and reviews

Arts and crafts retailer Michaels has selected Chicago-based O’Keefe Reinhard & Paul as its new agency of record. OKRP, which was also chosen as Metro by T-Mobile’s agency of record last month, has worked with clients including Burger King and Groupon.

Uber is reviewing its global media account, per Adweek, which said the brand “submitted an RFI to a number of agencies last month, although the agencies that responded to the initial request are still awaiting the official RFP.” EssenceMediacom is the incumbent.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts picked Tom, Dick & Harry Creative Co. as agency of record for its loyalty program. The agency, based in Chicago, has worked with companies like Ferrara Candy and Cresco Labs.

New divisions, offices, acquisitions, etc.

Allen & Gerritsen will move into “third spaces” in Philadelphia in Boston as part of a real estate restructuring that involves forgoing the word “office,” per Ad Age. The spaces opened earlier this month.

Ireland-based Boys + Girls has debuted a social-first content agency called Circle Content. According to Boys + Girls, “it has been designed to deliver the highest quality content, with the flexibility to service any product or brand, regardless of whether they are an agency client.”