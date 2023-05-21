A conversation with Tracy Bussan, SVP of brands in culture for Diageo

In 2021, Diageo made a big play in sports marketing when it became the first official spirits sponsor of the NFL. Back in 2013, it signed a multiyear deal to be the exclusive spirits partner of the NBA. But the alcohol giant doesn’t just have its eye on national league sponsorships.

In fact, according to Tracy Bussan, SVP of brands in culture for Diageo, it has 55 team sponsorships across its portfolio, which includes Johnnie Walker, Guinness, Captain Morgan, Casamigos, Ketel One, and more. Local sponsorships, like its founding deals with Angel City FC in the NWSL and Austin FC in the MLS, help drive success for the company’s league tie-ups, she said. Ed Pilkington, chief marketing and innovation officer for Diageo North America, once suggested to Ad Age that its individual NFL team deals may have even contributed to the inking of the larger NFL deal.

At Marketing Brew’s summit earlier this month, we spoke to Bussan about some of the company’s latest work when it comes to cultural marketing, including sports and fashion partnerships.

This interview has been edited for clarity and length.

What are some of the cultural tentpoles that are important to Diageo?

It can be anything from a Coachella to an Art Basel to Hispanic Heritage Month…Sports are a huge one. A ton of our brands are active throughout sports…Something we’re super proud of is we’re a founding partner of Angel City Football [Club].

What’s the value in sponsoring a team like that?

For local team sponsorships, it’s all about connection to the community, especially with football. People love the NFL, but they love the Green Bay Packers. We find so much success when we’re connected up into the league, but also then connected into that home team…Connecting our brands into that fandom really drives that passion.

How do you go about matching up the individual brands within the portfolio to different teams?

It’s about that connection point through the brand, what the brand stands for, and what the brand’s purpose is. Johnnie Walker is a great one because Johnnie Walker is all about progress and driving female equity. That’s why they’re the founding partner of Angel City, and we just signed on Gotham FC [both teams in the NWSL].

You also mentioned other aspects of culture like music and art. What partnerships are you working on in those areas?

One is for Baileys. When you think about it, there’s an opportunity with the brand to bring in a younger, more diverse consumer. Right now, everybody knows that their parents love Baileys, but we want to get that younger generation to love Baileys as much, so we…collaborated with [celebrity stylist and designer] Jason Rembert…and co-created a marshmallow puffer jacket for aprés ski season.

[Tequila brand 21 Seeds] is doing a collaboration right now with Birdies shoes…They’re female-founded, as is Birdies…so it’s a collaboration that’s come together just based on the foundation of love for friendship and female empowerment.

For something like sponsoring a team or doing a fashion collab, how do you measure if those things are succeeding?