Details on Instagram’s not-yet-released Twitter competitor

Meta seems to be working on an app that looks a lot like Twitter.

Earlier this year, a site called MoneyControl caught wind of the new app, noting that Meta “is hashing out a plan to build a standalone text-based content app.” Last week, more details came out thanks to Lia Haberman, who shared in her newsletter that “Instagram’s new Twitter-like, text app may be here as soon as the end of June.”

Over the weekend, newly minted Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino tweeted “Game on!” in response to coverage of the upcoming app, which comes as she takes the helm of a platform that’s struggled to retain advertisers since Elon Musk bought it last fall.

New in town

Haberman, a UCLA professor specializing in social media and influencer marketing, published a screenshot of the app’s description in her newsletter, ICYMI. The screenshot states that “certain other apps like Mastodon” will be compatible with the text-based app. It also says Instagram’s Community Guidelines will be enforced on it.

According to Haberman:

Codenames include P92, Project 92, or Barcelona.

Meta is “hosting secret meetings with select creators to share details.”

A creator who’s met with Meta told Haberman that a user’s “handle, bio, and even verification will carry over” from Instagram.

“So, could this take over all the Twitter screenshots we've been seeing on the Feed lately? Maybe. It’s impossible to predict how audiences will respond but this could be an alternative,” Haberman tweeted.

Haberman’s source also told her that users will be able to add photos, links, and videos up to five minutes long, while posts will be limited to 500 characters.

Meta wants to give early access to certain public figures, like athletes and actors, per TechCrunch.

Shiny new toy?

There is no monetization plan being shared as of now, per Haberman. Jeffrey Tousey, founder and CEO of advertising agency Beekman Social, told us he assumes that’s temporary.

He said the new app could be a useful one for advertisers given its connection to Instagram.

“To me, that sounds like a huge opportunity for advertisers, because it sounds like it’s going to transfer all of your followers. If you’re verified, your verification is going to transfer,” he said. “You’re not going to have to rebuild your community. To me, that seems like a huge win for Meta. Now that it’s happening, I can’t believe they didn’t think to do this sooner.”

Without monetization capabilities, Tousey said brands could still join the app organically once it comes out. “From an organic perspective, jump on board and start experimenting and see how your community on that platform is interacting,” he said.