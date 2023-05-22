This week in agencies: Shifts at Mindshare, Mojo Supermarket, and more

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps the agency world’s biggest leadership changes, account wins and losses, reviews, acquisitions, and more.

Hires and departures

Mindshare selected Nancy Hall as its new CEO of North America. She was most recently US CEO at IPG’s Matterkind.

Goodby Silverstein & Partners’ New York executive creative directors David Suarez and Danny Gonzalez are departing the agency. The duo is leaving at the end of the month due to internal restructuring, people familiar with the departures told Ad Age.

PHD US CEO Catherine Sullivan is leaving and has been replaced by Mike Solomon, PHD’s US COO. In 2020, he joined PHD after 16+ years at OMD.

Account wins, losses, and reviews

Death Wish Coffee picked Mojo Supermarket as the brand’s creative agency of record. Mojo announced the partnership with an “obituary” about the end of Death Wish Coffee’s RFP process.

Buffalo Wild Wings has chosen Anomaly as its new creative agency of record. The restaurant chain previously worked with The Martin Agency.

Appliance brand Beko appointed Wunderman Thompson UK to craft its new global brand positioning. The agency’s first work for the brand will debut this fall.

New divisions, offices, acquisitions, etc.

E1 Studios, a post-production company, will move into a new office in Manhattan as it “expands its services.” The agency has worked with a number of medical brands, including AstraZeneca and Pfizer.

Digital agency SmartBug Media acquired Chair 10 Marketing, a performance marketing agency. Chair 10 Marketing lists Microsoft and Cisco among its clients.