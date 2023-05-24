Band-Aid is the most trusted brand in the US, report says

Band-Aid is stuck at the top.

The brand scored the highest net trust rating among US consumers for the second year in a row, according to Morning Consult’s Most Trusted Brands report. The report is based on data gathered earlier this year from Morning Consult’s Brand Intelligence platform, which asks thousands of adults across the US how much they trust each brand “to do what is right.”

UPS was also once again on the top 10 list, moving from fourth place last year to second place this year. In fact, six of this year’s top 10 most trusted brands also appeared on the list last year, indicating that trust is a metric that doesn’t change much year to year, according to the report.

That’s good news for brands with high net trust. But for those that don’t, it seems their work is cut out for them, especially among Gen Z.

Trust us: Amazon, Lysol, and Kleenex round out the top five most trusted brands in the US. 2023 marks the first year Kleenex made the list. If this spring’s high pollen count is good for anyone, it’s probably Kleenex…

Cheerios, Visa, Dove, The Weather Channel, and FedEx complete this year’s top 10.

Globally, Toyota took the top spot in Japan, while Google ranked first in France and India. Others that got first place? Boots in the UK, WhatsApp in Italy, and Samsung in South Korea.

Trust issues: Gen Z is less trusting of brands than older generations, per the report. That generation was less likely to say they trusted every brand on the most-trusted US list compared with the general population. Gen Zers were also more likely to have lower average net trust in the more than 1,500 brands tracked domestically.