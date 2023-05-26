Social media trends: Max is here (whether people like it or not) and the ‘Barbie’ rollout continues
From a less-than-seamless app rollout to a glitchy presidential campaign announcement, here’s a snippet of what went on online this week.
· less than 3 min read
Get marketing news you'll actually want to read
The email newsletter guaranteed to bring you the latest stories shaping the marketing and advertising world, like only the Brew can.
Each week, Marketing Brew recaps what people are talking about on social media, the trends that took over our feeds, and how marketers are responding.
To the max: HBO Max is now officially Max, and people had thoughts on the transition—some more scathing than others. Here are a few of our favorite responses, including an opportunity well-taken by Peacock.
Between this and people flaming the Bama Rush documentary, it’s been a tough week for Max.
That was…something: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced—or at least tried to announce—his candidacy for president on Twitter Spaces with Elon Musk, only to be met with a series of glitches. It’s almost like nearly anyone could have predicted this.
Barbie girls: Warner Bros. continues to build momentum on the Barbie movie, set to release in July. Artists like Dua Lipa and HAIM posted on TikTok following the release of the soundtrack lineup. Dua Lipa’s song for the movie, “Dance the Night,” was released today. TBD if it becomes TikTok’s next trending sound.
Get marketing news you'll actually want to read
The email newsletter guaranteed to bring you the latest stories shaping the marketing and advertising world, like only the Brew can.