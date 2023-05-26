This week in agencies: Shifts at Wunderman Thompson, Sprinkles, and more

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps the agency world’s biggest leadership changes, account wins and losses, reviews, acquisitions, and more.

Hires and departures

WPP-owned agency David promoted Ricardo Honegger from managing director of its Miami office to chief growth officer in the US. Carolina Vieira has assumed Honegger’s previous position, transitioning from head of account management.

Goodby Silverstein & Partners has promoted Leslie Barrett, who’s been with the agency for more than 20 years, to president. She’s the third person to hold that role in 30 years.

Global creative agency VCCP selected Jed Grossman as its first US CCO. According to Darren Bailes, global CCO at VCCP, Grossman will “push our creative output in North America as we continue strengthening the agency’s presence within and beyond that market.”

Account wins, losses, and reviews

Bakery chain Sprinkles named Austin-based agency Proof as its creative, social, digital, and media agency of record. Proof has a history of working with food brands, including Subway, Del Frisco’s Grille, and Stubb’s BBQ sauces.

The California Department of Public Health chose Duncan Channon as the lead creative, strategy, and media agency for a statewide opioid and fentanyl education campaign. “Before we can engage Californians around how they can help reduce harm from opioids and fentanyl, we have to develop a collective understanding of the problem now and how it affects all of us—teens and young people included,” Duncan Channon CEO Andy Berkenfield said.

UK retailer John Lewis will work with Saatchi & Saatchi as its creative agency moving forward, ending its longtime partnership with Adam&eveDDB. “We’re thrilled to be partnering with the talented team at Saatchi & Saatchi in our next stage of growth,” Charlotte Lock, customer director at John Lewis Partnership, told the Guardian.

New divisions, offices, acquisitions, etc.

A trio of Handsome execs has started digital product design agency Raw Materials. Its client roster includes Meta, Peacock, and JPMorgan Chase.

Together Group, a company that owns agencies in the luxury and lifestyle sectors, acquired North Six, a global content production agency. It has worked with brands including Zara, Dior, and Athleta.