Conservatives are calling for a boycott of The North Face after the brand released a Pride campaign starring drag queen Pattie Gonia. The ad promotes the company’s “Summer of Pride,” a series of outdoor events taking place across the US.

In response to the backlash, The North Face released a statement saying it “has always believed the outdoors should be a welcoming, equitable and safe place for all.” Last year, the company released a similar ad for “Summer of Pride” that also starred Pattie Gonia.

“Creating community and belonging in the outdoors is a core part of our values and is needed now more than ever. We stand with those who support our vision for a more inclusive outdoor industry,” the statement concluded.

Peas in a pod? The North Face is the latest brand to receive calls for a boycott over LGBTQ+ collaborations. After Bud Light partnered with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney during March Madness, conservatives began to boycott the brand, which has had an impact on its sales.

In contrast to The North Face doubling down on its support of the LGBTQ+ community, Bud Light seemingly backpedaled on its collaboration with Mulvaney: Last month, Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth put out a statement saying the brand “never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people.”

Kylo Freeman, founder of wellness brand For Them, recently told Marketing Brew that Bud Light’s response may make the brand seem inauthentic.

“I think it’s a good learning for other brands to stand behind what you do. And if you want to tap into our community…that should be in an authentic way,” Freeman, who is trans, said.

Target has been another recent target of boycotting. Conservatives criticized the retailer’s Pride collection, in part over rumors that it was selling “tuck-friendly” bathing suits for kids, according to Vox. (The AP pointed out that these are only being sold for adults.)

The company removed some of its Pride products after workers experienced threats. “Our focus now is on moving forward with our continuing commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community and standing with them as we celebrate Pride Month and throughout the year,” it said in a statement.