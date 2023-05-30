WPP is building an AI-fueled ‘content engine’ with chipmaker Nvidia

WPP is breaking further into the AI game: The holding company inked a partnership with chipmaker Nvidia to build a “content engine” that can leverage AI for clients by churning out a large volume of ads.

The engine—which will employ Nvidia’s Omniverse Cloud technology that connects various 3D tools —will be able to use content from companies like Getty Images and Adobe. According to the Financial Times, it will let WPP “use AI to create in minutes campaigns that would have previously taken weeks.”

For instance, a car “could be placed in a desert, or rainy street, with the car adapting to its surroundings—glistening wet or reflecting glare—in processes that would have taken days using a traditional green screen or real-life filming,” the Financial Times noted.

The platform marks the latest in a series of AI investments from advertising’s major holding companies. Rev Lebaredian, VP of omniverse and simulation technology at Nvidia, told Marketing Brew that WPP knew early on that AI “was going to be a disruptive thing for their industry.” He said they’ve been working together for three to four years.

“We’re currently in the process of productizing [the content engine] for them. We’re stepping out of the experimental proof of concept stages into production. That’s happening this year, and it’ll be a continuous process,” he told us.

While WPP has not announced a formal launch date for the content engine, it will be made available exclusively to its clients.

All in on AI?

In recent months, several holding companies have made AI-related investments, acquisitions, and announcements:

Publicis acquired full ownership of Publicis Sapient AI Labs earlier this month (it was initially a joint venture with two consulting groups).

Stagwell unveiled PRophet, an AI-driven platform for PR professionals.

Omnicom is working with Microsoft “to test ways it can integrate generative AI into its creative and business solutions,” according to Axios.

The partnership with WPP is Nvidia’s latest foray into AI. It has been capitalizing on the exploding AI boom for some time: The company builds chips used for services including ChatGPT.