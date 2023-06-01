Adidas cannot freeze money paid to Ye, judge rules

Adidas might be shaking in its shoes after a judge ruled it cannot freeze payments it gave to rapper Ye’s Yeezy brand as part of their now-terminated Yeezy partnership.

According to Bloomberg, a US district judge “rejected Adidas’s arguments that it needed a temporary restraining order to ensure that the funds remain available as its dispute with Ye over the blow-up of their partnership due to his antisemitic statements continues in arbitration.”

The company claimed that the $75 million it wanted to freeze “are restricted to marketing purposes,” per Bloomberg, which noted that the judge said “it seemed likely that Adidas would ultimately prevail in recovering the $75 million in arbitration, where the company is contending Ye violated his contract by making antisemitic remarks.”

Meanwhile, Adidas started selling “the first batch of more than $1 billion worth of Yeezy-branded sneakers” this week, per the Wall Street Journal, to offload inventory. Some of the proceeds from sales will be donated to antiracism organizations.