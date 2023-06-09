Social media trends: Freebies, nerd goggles, and…a new Drip King?

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps what people are talking about on social media, the trends that took over our feeds, and how marketers are responding.

In the bag: This one goes out to all the girls who used to steal the free makeup bags their moms got from department stores. Ulta is giving away free, hot-pink “summer totes” with select purchases, and people on TikTok are eating it up. Free bags = seemingly free content for the beauty store.

A meme-nt like this: At Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference this week, the company revealed its plans to release a $3,500 product straight out of Black Mirror called the Vision Pro, which will let people view their screen content using goggles. It didn’t take long for the headset to be memed to death, but Apple may still get the last laugh if this thing ends up being anything like the Apple Watch, which bore the brunt of the criticism a decade ago. Either way, keep the memes coming: