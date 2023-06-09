This week in agencies: Shifts at McKinney, Ogilvy, and more

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps the agency world’s biggest leadership changes, account wins and losses, reviews, acquisitions, and more.

Hires and departures

McKinney promoted Gretchen Walsh, the agency’s former chief client officer, to president. She joined the agency nearly 20 years ago and held several roles during her tenure.

David Buenos Aires promoted Nicolás Vara and Ignacio Flotta, who will serve as its chief creative officers. In 2017, the two joined the agency as creative directors. Since joining David, they have worked with clients like AB InBev, Burger King, and HSBC.

Ogilvy brought on Adriano Matos as SC Johnson’s global executive creative director. Matos was previously with Publicis Groupe, where he was global creative leader for McDonald’s.

Account wins, losses, and reviews

Intuit QuickBooks named FCB New York its global creative agency of record. The brand formerly worked with TBWA, except in the UK, where Wieden+Kennedy held the account.

Shell is reviewing its media account. Climate change activists are staging protests and encouraging agencies to avoid pitching the business, according to The Drum.

PBS Distribution selected MPRM Communications as its public relations agency of record. According to PR Week, the agency will support the company’s “scripted and unscripted series as well as corporate needs.”

New divisions, offices, acquisitions, etc.

Full-service agency Joan Creative is opening an office in London. The new office already has a roster of clients that includes Rare Beauty and eBay.

Publicis Groupe has acquired Corra, a global digital agency focused on commerce. According to AgencySpy, it will become part of Publicis Sapient.