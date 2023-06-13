Pinterest is trialing clean room tech with Wayfair
The company conducted the first stage of its trial in January with grocery chain Albertsons.
Wayfair will trial Pinterest’s “clean room solution,” which the platform debuted in partnership with LiveRamp and Albertsons in January.
Wayfair’s trial marks the latest instance of brands showing interest in clean rooms, which are billed as privacy-centric tools that give advertisers, platforms, and publishers a way to securely share their own aggregated data without giving too much away to others.
“In this clean room pilot, Wayfair will get aggregated insight into performance of their ads on Pinterest, with LiveRamp’s privacy-centric data collaboration platform ensuring neither party has access to the other party’s identifiable customer data,” Pinterest told Social Media Today.
When Pinterest initially announced its clean room initiative earlier this year, it said Albertsons would be the “first advertiser using this new solution” to support the grocery chain’s retail media network.
Clean rooms have gained traction as advertisers look for more privacy-oriented ways of reaching audiences in light of increased privacy legislation and the third-party cookie’s phaseout. Companies ranging from Amazon to Google to Roku offer clean rooms. Earlier this year, an IAB report found that two-thirds of advertisers “leveraging privacy-preserving technology” use data clean rooms.
