Apple is the world’s most valuable brand again, report says

Apple is the most valuable brand in the world for the second year in a row, according to Kantar’s BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands report, which evaluates brands based on financial data and brand equity research.

The report found that the top 100 most valuable brands had a combined value of $6.9 trillion this year, down 20% from last year’s overall index, but up 47% compared to 2019.

Tech titans: In aggregate, tech brands represented the largest share of value in the top 100.

Google took the No. 2 spot with a brand valuation of nearly $578 billion.

Microsoft followed at about $502 billion.

Amazon was the fourth most valuable brand at approximately $469 billion.

Give them credit: Both Visa and Mastercard made the top-10 list. Some brands outside of the tech space did as well, including McDonald’s and Louis Vuitton.

Soda wars: Coca-Cola was the only beverage brand in the top 10. It increased its brand valuation by 8% year over year to earn top-10 status again after seven years, per Kantar.

But its main competitor’s value rose faster: PepsiCo saw a 17% increase in its brand valuation, up to almost $19 billion, to secure spot No. 91 on the list.

Coca-Cola’s own brand value sits at about $106 billion.

The food and beverage category overall “demonstrated the most resilience” this year, according to the report, with a drop in brand value of just 3% year over year.