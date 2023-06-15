How Kulfi Beauty evolved its marketing strategy

After spending years working in the beauty industry at brands like Estée Lauder and Ipsy, Priyanka Ganjoo decided to start one of her own.

In 2021, she founded Kulfi, a cosmetics company inspired by her South Asian heritage—Kulfi is the name of a South Asian dessert that’s similar to ice cream. “I found that there were still not products that really were designed for my undertone, which is a little bit olive and gold. A lot of South Asian people have that undertone,” she told us.

Ganjoo said she also felt compelled to start Kulfi because of the “emotional gap” she found while conducting market research, focus groups, and interviews. “I found a little gap, which I call the ‘emotional gap,’ which was that many of us didn’t feel beautiful growing up because we didn’t see beauty representative of us and celebrating us,” she said.

Kulfi sells staples like eyeliner, blush, and concealer, as well as merch including a crewneck and headband. The brand was part of Sephora’s Accelerate program, a brand incubator supporting founders of color, and is now sold at the retailer. Ganjoo told us that since partnering with Sephora, Kulfi has scaled production 5x.

According to Ganjoo, she initially started building the brand through a blog called Kulfi Bites. “The blog was really about showcasing underrepresented voices, talking about beauty, wellness—all the things that we could relate to culturally,” she explained.

Posts covered a range of topics, including career advice and personal essays. Ganjoo herself contributed a post about her changing definition of beauty, while a post from contributor Aleenah Ansari chronicled her experience going to therapy as a queer woman of color. In addition to the blog, Ganjoo said the company grew an audience for the brand organically via Instagram and TikTok.

She said Kulfi’s marketing strategy has transitioned over time from one “very focused on organic” brand-building to its current approach, which integrates more paid advertising; the brand has recently been testing paid ads on Instagram and TikTok.

The brand has also shifted the stories it once told on Kulfi Bites over to Instagram and TikTok as it looks to leverage video. For instance, a recent “get ready with me” Instagram video featured a creator discussing mental health, describing it as a topic that is “often relegated to taboo” across the South Asian diaspora.

Last year, the brand used TikTok to help it find people to model for a campaign involving a product launch in Sephora: Kulfi posted a TikTok featuring Ganjoo spreading the word about its casting call, encouraging “BIPOC, women, and LGBTQ+ individuals” to apply.

“We got like 1,000 applications, which was amazing, and we were able to feature them. It became a moment of community celebration, because they saw themselves on Sephora.com,” she said. Models included digital creator Issah Malik and chemist Asia Fee.

Aside from social, Ganjoo said the brand uses SMS and email as part of its marketing mix, where it sees “very high engagement.” While the brand celebrates South Asian beauty, ultimately, Ganjoo is working to position Kulfi as accessible to all consumers, including those who may not be South Asian.