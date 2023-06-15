Social media trends: From Grimace to…grimacing

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps what people are talking about on social media, the trends that took over our feeds, and how marketers are responding.

Purple people shake eater: McDonald’s social media seems to be all about Grimace these days. The purple giant’s birthday was apparently June 12, and he (she? it?) has been making appearances across the company’s accounts in celebration (and to promote Grimace’s “birthday meal,” which includes a berry-flavored shake). Even the things that don’t exactly make sense seem to be getting engagement.

Drink up: Joe & the Juice appears to be taking a page out of Erewhon’s book, creating a custom shake with influencer Serena Kerrigan. Now you don’t necessarily have to be in LA to get a drink inspired by your favorite influencer, unless you’re passionate about supporting the likes of Tinx and Bella Hadid.

TBT: American Girl saw an opportunity to engage ’90s and ’00s kids and ran with it. The company posted a TikTok poking fun at the necessary-yet-sometimes-jarring information revealed in its The Care & Keeping of You books. Ah, the collective trauma nostalgia.