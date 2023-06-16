This week in agencies: Shifts at UM, Work & Co, and more

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps the agency world’s biggest leadership changes, account wins and losses, reviews, acquisitions, and more.

Hires and departures

Fig has hired Justine Armour to serve as chief creative officer and partner. She was previously chief creative officer at Grey New York, a role she left about a year ago.

Sasha Savic, global CEO of IPG Mediabrands agency UM, is out after less than five months in the role. His successor is Andrea Suarez, global president of Thrive, the IPG Mediabrands unit dedicated to Nestlé.

Natxo Diaz has been named VMLY&R Health’s first global head of health craft. He was previously chief creative officer at VMLY&R Health Spain.

Account wins, losses, and reviews

Impossible Foods tapped creative agency Super Serious, co-founded by actor Terry Crews, for two new national advertising campaigns: “Making Meat History” and “The Summer of Impossible.”

Pfizer has added Work & Co to its agency list, hiring it to “handle digital innovation duties,” according to Ad Age. The move comes after the pharma company modified its agency roster last month.

Tourism group Brand USA handed its media business to R&R, an independent media agency. According to Adweek, “the business moved out of GroupM’s EssenceMediacom,” and “R&R is now managing media strategy, planning and buying for the brand.”

New divisions, offices, acquisitions, etc.

Jae Goodman, former Observatory CEO, is teaming up with John Kaplan—“his former partner at CAA Marketing,” per AgencySpy—to start a business consultancy called Superconnector Studios.



Miroma Group founder Marc Boyan has partnered with actor Idris Elba to start a marketing agency called SillyFace. It “will focus on bringing ‘cultural value’ to campaigns, as well as encouraging a more creative, joyful approach to marketing,” according to It’s Nice That.