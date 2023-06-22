Cannes 2023: More concerts, fewer wristbands

Day three is done and my wrists are stacked like it’s the 2004 rubber-wristband craze all over again. Whoever’s making this type specifically is cashing in:

Katie Hicks

According to just about everyone I’ve spoken with, the craziness has peaked, and Thursday/Friday are when things start to wind down. People have transitioned from talking about when they got in to when they’re flying out. Or how events need more food. Please, no more canapés. We’re starving.

Yesterday I popped by Google Beach, which is surprisingly quiet this year and mostly closed to non-clients, where I caught up with Vidhya Srinivasan, VP and general manager of ads.

Panels yesterday ranged from Mr. Mike White Lotus himself talking about mental health, to Ben Smith, co-founder and editor-in-chief of Semafor, and Liz Gough, co-founder and COO of Puck, talking about influencer journalism and the business of media. Gough touted the value of a subscription business because of the reader data it provides, and said that has helped hesitant advertisers come around.

The talk of the town was Spotify’s second concert, headlined by the Foo Fighters. Attendance was high both inside and outside the venue. A$AP Rocky was scheduled to play first, but went second, probably much to the Gen Xers’ delight (though I’ll be honest, most of them seemed to make it out later than I did).