This week in agencies: Shifts at adam&eveDDB, Merkle, and more

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps the agency world’s biggest leadership changes, account wins and losses, reviews, acquisitions, and more.

Hires and departures

Several senior members of adam&eveDDB’s account management leadership team were promoted. Fay Taylor and Adam Patel are now joint heads of account management, while Loella Collier was appointed to the role of account management development director. Jo Lorimer has taken on the role of client experience director. Previously, they all served as deputy heads of account management.

Leo Burnett Canada announced a slew of hires and promotions on its strategy team. The agency promoted Ryan Roberts, previously VP of strategy, to SVP group strategy director. It also hired Sarah Carpentier to serve as a behavioral scientist at the agency.

Media Frenzy Global, a global marketing and PR firm, hired Dave McMullen as president. He “brings more than two decades of experience in branding, innovation and marketing strategy to Frenzy,” according to the agency.

Account wins, losses, and reviews

In the UK, Burger King has chosen Merkle to handle its CRM account. According to Merkle, it “has been awarded the UK strategy and delivery across strategy, creative, emails and digital activity.”

Bike company Saris named 360PR+its public relations agency of record. The agency was chosen due to its “understanding of both the endemic and mainstream consumer mindset,” Jessica Bitran, social media and public relations director of Saris sister company C+A Global, said in a press release.

Women’s health company FemSelect chose Philadelphia-based LevLane as its agency of record. LevLane’s work will include “creative development, media planning, search engine optimization, social media marketing, search engine marketing and public relations for the company.”

New divisions, offices, acquisitions, etc.

Actor and writer Issa Rae started a brand marketing division called Fête within her production company, Hoorae Media. Rae, who made the announcement at Cannes Lions, said the agency “will be reflective of our communities, center Black women, and further strengthen our partnerships.”

Havas also debuted something at Cannes Lions: Welltainment, an “offering that combines wellness and entertainment.” Annex88 chief creative officer Andre Grey will lead the new offering alongside Eric Weisberg, global chief creative officer at Havas Health & You.