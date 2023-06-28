Diverse viewers watch diverse shows—but representation still lags, study finds
Hispanic and Asian actors are underrepresented in top TV shows, according to research from Samba TV.
Diverse casts in TV shows on both linear and streaming are more likely to attract diverse viewers, but on-screen representation in popular programming is still lacking, according to data from Samba TV.
The research, which analyzed TV viewership from the beginning of 2023 through May 1 and conducted a nationwide survey, found a positive correlation of 43% between diverse households tuning into programming and the diversity of a show’s cast—which may have implications for media companies and advertisers looking to court diverse customer bases.
- Two-thirds of Black audiences said they were more likely to watch programming where they “see themselves represented.”
- Shows with a higher proportion of Black, Hispanic, Asian, and white leads were correlated with attracting more viewers of the same ethnicity.
- Among streaming shows with the highest percentage of non-white leads, nearly every one—including shows like Netflix’s Beef and FX’s Snowfall—over-indexed among households whose ethnicities were similar to the top-billed cast.
But: Hispanic and Asian on-screen representation in popular shows is still lacking. Hispanic actors in particular only represented 10% of lead cast members of the 50 most-watched shows on TV, despite making up nearly one-fifth of the US population, Samba TV found. That underrepresentation was consistent across both streaming and linear TV programming.
- Less than half of the 50 most-viewed shows had Hispanic or Asian leads, and none of the top 50 shows on television featured a majority Hispanic cast, Samba TV found.
- Forty eight of the top 50 programs on TV featured a white lead, two-thirds included a Black lead, and just over half featured mixed-race leads.
- Among the top 50 programs, Black lead-actor representation was higher on linear TV than on streaming, while the reverse was true for Asian lead-actor representation.
The ad gap: Diverse audiences are also being underserved ads, Samba TV found.
- Hispanic audiences were only served 15% of total ad impressions, despite making up 18% of the US population.
- Asian audiences, making up 6% of the US population, were similarly underserved at 4% of total ad impressions.
- White audiences, at 59% of the US population, were overserved with 64% of all ad impressions.
