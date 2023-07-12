Snap partners with Linktree to attract creators

Snapchat is integrating with Linktree to offer a link-in-bio feature on the app for public profiles.

Previously, Snapchat did not allow links in public profiles (save for brands and Snap Stars, creators with large followings who are verified by Snap), according to TechCrunch.

As part of the integration, Snapchat users can also access three free months of Linktree Pro, which offers customization capabilities, analytics, and other features.

The update comes months after Meta said it would allow up to five links in an Instagram bio, potentially making users less reliant on platforms like Linktree. It also arrives as Snapchat faces some of its own difficulties:

In Q1, Snap’s revenue fell to $989 million—a 7% year over year decrease—marking its first sales decline since it went public.

The platform has also been hurt by Apple’s privacy changes, which limit how closely ad campaigns can be tracked.

On the creator front, Snapchat pared back the creator payout program for Spotlight, its TikTok competitor, last fall, which wasn’t the first time Snap had pulled back on these payments. As a result, many creators left the app.

Snapchat is working to woo creators by providing other monetization opportunities; earlier this year, it expanded a new payout program that lets creators who meet certain requirements earn revenue from ads shown between their posts. It began testing the new program last year.

In May, it also announced the “Collab Studio,” a program that the company says can help brands pair up with Snap Stars. The program now includes thousands of creators.

Last August, Snap CEO Evan Spiegel announced that the company would lay off about 20% of its workforce. At the time, Spiegel said the company would focus on community and revenue growth, as well as augmented reality.