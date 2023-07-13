Counting the many, many Barbie collabs

Barbieheimer is upon us, and if you feel like the Mattel marketing team has been working overtime, you’re not alone. Everywhere you look, it seems like there’s an “[insert brand name here] x Barbie” collection.

With Mattel reportedly planning as many as 45 more movies based on its toys, Barbie could just be the beginning of the brand’s collaboration strategy—and it’s extensive. Based on our research, if you wanted to make your life everything Barbie, all the time ahead of the film’s release, you probably could: Mattel inked more than 100 brand partnerships ahead of its premiere.

Here are all the collabs we’ve seen to date.

Clothes and accessories

Kendra Scott is selling Barbie earrings, necklaces, and bracelets.

Alex + Ani is selling Barbie jewelry as well.

Bloomingdale’s has a pop-up Barbie shop featuring things like collectible dolls and products from Aqua, as well as some of the brands listed below.

Forever 21 is selling Barbie T-shirts, swimsuits, and pajama sets.

PacSun is selling Barbie shirts, swimsuits, visors, and more.

Rue21 collaborated with Barbie and Hot Wheels on a line of clothing, including a racing tee.

Boohoo is selling Barbie tees, miniskirts, hoodies, and more.

Gap is selling Barbie apparel ranging from “Ken” shirts to hoodies for dogs.

Canada Pooch is also selling Barbie-themed dog looks.

Hot Topic is selling Barbie apparel and accessories.

Crocs is selling chunky “B”-branded platform clogs, along with Jibbitz that include a disco ball and Barbie’s cowboy hat.

Impala Skate is selling Barbie in-line skates, knee pads, and socks.

Superga is selling “B”-branded sneakers, as well as ones with iconography like in-line skates and the movie logo.

Vans is teasing an upcoming Barbie collaboration on its website.

Show Me Your Mumu is selling Barbie workout sets, dresses, swimsuits, and more.

Barefoot Dreams is selling Barbie loungewear, blankets, and an eye mask, scrunchie, and sock set.

MeUndies is selling Barbie pajamas, socks, scrunchies, a dog bandana, and underwear.

Aldo is selling Barbie heels, purses, and jewelry.

Fossil is selling Barbie watches, jewelry, and purses.

Loungefly is selling a backpack inspired by the movie.

Typo is selling Barbie jackets, slippers, bags, and drinkware.

Unique Vintage is selling dresses, swimsuits, and jackets inspired by Barbie’s original ’60s wardrobe.

Kipling is selling Barbie keychains and bags.

Spirit Halloween also has a Barbie costume collection, with looks inspired by the movie, coming soon.

Health and beauty

NYX is selling Barbie-branded makeup, including lip gloss and a flip-phone mirror.

OPI has a line of limited-edition Barbie nail polishes with names like “Hi Barbie” and “Bon Voyage to Reality!”

Revlon is selling a Barbie lash curler, nail files, tweezers, and more.

Kitsch is selling Barbie hair accessories.

Hally is selling a line of temporary hair color inspired by the movie.

CHI is selling Barbie hair dryers, straighteners, and wave irons.

Tangle Teezer is selling a Barbie hairbrush.

Mermade Hair is selling a Barbie wave iron and a blow-dry brush.

Moon Oral Beauty is selling a Barbie electric toothbrush and toothpaste.

Truly Beauty is selling Barbie-themed skin-care products.

Beis will soon unveil Barbie-pink luggage, with founder and actress Shay Mitchell appearing at the movie premiere.

Homeware

Funboy is selling Barbie pool floats, swimsuits, and towels.

Homesick is selling a “Dreamhouse” candle that apparently smells like lemon, peony, and sandalwood.

Glasshouse Fragrances is also selling an interpretation of the Dreamhouse scent, a candle which includes a “plastic doll accord” top note.

Dragon Glassware is selling Barbie drink glasses and coasters.

Ruggable is selling Barbie-themed and branded rugs.

Hospitality, food, and beverage

Airbnb created and is offering two free one-night stays at Barbie’s Malibu Dreamhouse.

Alamo Drafthouse is offering a limited number of Barbie lunchbox and thermos sets to attendees, with plans to release additional merch, including shirts, pins, and a stationary set.

Pinkberry is selling strawberry and dragon fruit-flavored Barbie frozen yogurt.

Coldstone is selling a cotton-candy ice cream flavor inspired by the movie.

Swoon is selling Barbie pink lemonade.

Media