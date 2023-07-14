Each week, Marketing Brew recaps the agency world’s biggest leadership changes, account wins and losses, reviews, acquisitions, and more.

Hires and departures

Saatchi & Saatchi brought back Cliff Atkinson as its first director of culture and DE&I. He was a senior director at Saatchi & Saatchi Los Angeles until 2018.

Fable.works, an independent agency, named Courtney LeBlanc managing director and partner. LeBlanc previously worked for Wieden+Kennedy as its global brand director on Budweiser.

Juan Woodbury joined Ogilvy as North America creative and entertainment lead for the agency’s Coca-Cola account. Woodbury was previously Dentsu Creative’s EVP, global head of branded content and entertainment.

Account wins, losses, and reviews

Church’s Texas Chicken picked marketing agency Brunner as its agency of record. The agency will provide social and digital marketing, analytics, creative development, and strategic planning services for the chain, according to AgencySpy.

SeatGeek selected independent agency Slap Global as its creative agency of record. The agency will replace Fig, which SeatGeek has worked with since 2021.

State Farm has added Chicago-based Highdive to its roster of agencies. According to Ad Age, the brand will still work with The Marketing Arm, which it chose as its brand creative agency in 2019.

New divisions, offices, acquisitions, etc.

Omnicom acquired German advertising agency Grabarz & Partner. It will become part of Omnicom’s DAS Group of Companies, which includes agencies like Goodby Silverstein & Partners and GSD&M.

Cultural marketing agency 160over90 acquired creative experience agency XYZ. 160over90 President Ed Horne said XYZ is “a go-to agency for the world’s biggest brands seeking award-winning experiential strategy and activation.”

Havas bought 51% of marketing agency Uncommonl. According to the Wall Street Journal, the deal “values the London-based company at more than 100 million British pounds, or around $129 million.”