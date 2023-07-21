Social media trends: Livestreams, confusing website copy, and the creator apocalypse

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps what people are talking about on social media, the trends that took over our feeds, and how marketers are responding.

Ice cream so good: Chronically online people have most likely heard the phrase “Gang gang…Ice cream so good.” The New York Times spoke with creator Pinkydoll, who uses those phrases on TikTok livestreams while doing things like popping single kernels of corn with a hair straightener, about how she became the meme of the week. With more than 500k followers, she told the Times that she makes up to $3,000 per stream. Ice cream so good it’s making us consider a career change. (If you’re confused about why this is a thing, here are some explainers.)

Thread-ening aura?: According to data.ai, Threads recently surpassed 150 million downloads. However, a report from Similarweb found that daily active users were down from 49 million on July 7 to nearly 24 million on July 14. Regardless, brands like American Eagle seem to be all aboard the Threads train.

Wait…what?: This isn’t the first time people have noticed Reformation’s interesting choice of copy. People online wondered what the brand could’ve meant when it wrote, “Not just Keanu Reeves” above a link to “Sexy, wrinkly linen” on its website. In response, someone tweeted about Rhode Skin’s…questionable choice of words in a handout that said, “We believe in one of everything really good.” This is starting to sound like “Ice cream so good.”

The filter isn’t looking bright: At a time of record-breaking heat, creator Benton McClintock is using the trending old filter on TikTok to poke fun at brand pop-ups and the future of influencing in a climate apocalypse. Can’t wait to one day pick up the newest water ration collab. <3