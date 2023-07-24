This week’s agency news, executive moves, and account changes

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps the agency world’s biggest leadership changes, account wins and losses, reviews, acquisitions, and more.

Hires and departures

Jon Dupuis has joined independent agency PMG as its first president. He was formerly CEO of Dentsu Creative Americas and global president of Dentsu McGarryBowen.

Accenture Song tapped Bryan Yasko, previous president and partner at advertising agency Johannes Leonardo, as its Northeast lead. Prior to joining Johannes Leonardo in 2016, Yasko was global new business director for Droga5, which is part of Accenture Song.

Marketing and events company Superfly hired Steve Milton as its new chief innovation officer. Before joining Superfly, he was co-founder and former CEO of design agency A_DA.

Account wins, losses, and reviews

Intuit TurboTax has picked R/GA as its new creative agency of record. According to R/GA, it “will create a fresh, new brand campaign that aims to increase brand affinity and adoption of the TurboTax portfolio.”

Kraft Heinz UK selected Wieden+Kennedy London to serve as its new creative agency in northern Europe. The agency’s first work for the brand came out last month.

Sonic’s creative account is up for review, according to Ad Age. Mother Los Angeles has been working on the chain’s account since 2019.

New divisions, offices, acquisitions, etc.

Stagwell acquired marketing and design studio Tinsel Experiential Design. It will join Stagwell’s Constellation Network, which includes 72andSunny, Colle McVoy, and other agencies.

Wasserman, a sports and music marketing agency, bought CSM Sport & Entertainment. CSM has worked with clients including HBO, Jaguar, and NASCAR.

Marketing consultancy Gravity Global has acquired 9thWonder, a marketing agency. According to Gravity Global, the acquisition grows the consultancy 40% and aids in its US expansion.