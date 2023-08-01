Taco Bell sued for false advertising claims

Taco Bell is facing a class-action lawsuit seeking at least $5 million for alleged false advertising.

The lawsuit, filed by New York resident Frank Siragusa this week, claims the company’s Crunchwrap and Mexican Pizza products do not include as much beef and other ingredients as shown in their advertisements. The lawsuit included Taco Bell ads juxtaposed with customer photos posted online showing the same products with less filling.

According to the lawsuit, ads for these items are “unfair and financially damaging to consumers as they are receiving a product that is materially lower in value than what is being promised. Taco Bell’s actions are especially concerning now that inflation, food, and meat prices are very high and many consumers, especially lower income consumers, are struggling financially.”

The lawsuit is just one of Taco Bell’s recent legal tussles. Last month, regional chain Taco John’s gave up its trademark on the phrase “Taco Tuesday” after Taco Bell started a marketing campaign (and filed a legal petition with the US Patent and Trademark Office) to pressure the company to give it up.

The brand recently promoted its global chief brand and strategy officer, Sean Tresvant, to CEO. Tresvant oversaw marketing campaigns like a TikTok musical with singers Doja Cat and Dolly Parton, to promote the return of its Mexican Pizza.

Several other brands have recently faced lawsuits around false advertising. Buffalo Wild Wings was sued in March for marketing and selling boneless wings that aren’t actual chicken wings.

“It’s true. Our boneless wings are all white meat chicken. Our hamburgers contain no ham. Our buffalo wings are 0% buffalo,” the brand tweeted after the lawsuit was filed.