The Super Bowl is getting an alternate broadcast on Nickelodeon, a first for the game

The Super Bowl is getting slimed.

Next year’s Super Bowl, set to go down in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, will be broadcast on Nickelodeon in addition to CBS. It’s the first time the game will have an alternate telecast on a network other than the one that holds the rights.

The deets: Football fans of all ages will be able to catch the Super Bowl on CBS, Paramount+, NFL+, and Nickelodeon, which will be producing a separate “kids and family-centric” broadcast, according to the network.

NFL Today analyst Nate Burleson will call the game for Nickelodeon.

The Super Bowl broadcast will be the second team-up between CBS Sports and Nickelodeon in the 2023–24 season; the latter will also air the Christmas Day game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

A delayed broadcast of Nickelodeon’s Super Bowl telecast will air in the UK, Australia, and New Zealand.

Keep it in the fam: CBS and Nickelodeon are both part of Paramount, and have a history of collaborating to broadcast football. Paramount has a long-term rights deal with the NFL through the 2033 season.

The upcoming season will be the fourth one during which CBS and Nickelodeon partnered up for NFL games, according to the Associated Press, but they’ve never done more than one broadcast in a season.

The first Nickelodeon broadcast was a 2020 NFC wild-card game, which averaged 2 million viewers, per the AP. The game it aired last Christmas averaged 906,000 viewers.

Nickelodeon previously won two Sports Emmys for its telecast of a 2021 wild-card game.

+1: The most recent Super Bowl broke a viewership record, according to Fox Sports, the network that aired it, averaging 115.1 million viewers.