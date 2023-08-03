Sephora announces program to boost underrepresented musical artists

The hottest new songs are now streaming via…Sephora’s social channels.

This week, the beauty retailer introduced Sephora Sounds, a music collective of diverse and up-and-coming artists that Sephora will feature in its social content. Since the program began earlier this year, more than 55 artists—half of whom are BIPOC and women—have signed on, according to the announcement.

“It started with TikTok being such a driving force in the beauty industry, especially with Gen Z,” Brent Mitchell, VP of social media and influencers, told Essence. “We really wanted to build our own music approach, leaning into Sephora’s values of inclusivity and equity.”

Mitchell added that the hope is to amplify artists who “aren’t getting the push from the big labels yet.” According to the announcement, one artist’s Spotify listens increased by 30,000 after they were featured in a Sephora campaign.

Sephora Sounds aligns with the company’s commitment to diversity in its sales and marketing. In addition to creating ads about Black beauty, Sephora has also created a “Squad” of diverse influencers and committed to allocating 15% of shelf space to Black-owned brands in recent years. The beauty retailer also has an incubator program called Sephora Accelerate dedicated to bolstering BIPOC-founded brands.