Stanley taps GSD&M as dedicated TikTok agency

If you’re on TikTok, you’re probably familiar with Stanley, the drinkware brand whose tumblers have quickly become a must-have for the influencer set.

The company has tapped Omnicom agency GSD&M as its first TikTok agency of record. The agency will handle the brand’s video creation and overall strategy on TikTok, a platform Stanley, a company that is over 100 years old, has gone viral on—the hashtag #StanleyTumbler has more than 420 million views. However, Stanley will continue to manage influencer partnerships internally.

Previously, Stanley had worked with the agency on a project basis. GSD&M was behind a “WaterTok” video for the brand showing flavored water being mixed in a Stanley tumbler, which got 1.9 million views. The agency also created a video that shows a tumbler in different locations, netting nearly 1 million views.

GSD&M has counted Pizza Hut, Capital One, and Fruit of the Loom as clients.

Investing in TikTok isn't the only thing Stanley has done this summer. Just this month, Stanley hosted a pop-up in Venice, California, teamed up with country music artist Lainey Wilson, and released a limited-edition collection with Target.

Stanley isn’t the only brand looking to up its TikTok game. The demand for TikTok marketing services has ramped up in recent years, despite a potential national ban. To capitalize on the craze, some agencies, such as Barbarian and Dentsu, have brought TikTok creators in-house to produce content for brand accounts. While some agencies are simply boosting their TikTok offerings, other agencies that specialize in TikTok specifically are popping up, such as Gassed, which creates “UGC-style” ads for brands.