This week’s agency news, executive moves, and account changes

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps the agency world’s biggest leadership changes, account wins and losses, reviews, acquisitions, and more.

Hires and departures

Goodby Silverstein & Partners brought on Cory Berger as associate partner and as its first chief growth officer. Previously, he was Grey Group’s chief growth officer.

Johannes Leonardo re-hired John McCarthy as the first CMO in its 16-year history. McCarthy, previously president of DDB in San Francisco, was one of Johannes Leonardo’s’s first employees.

Pereira O’Dell hired Juliana Constantino, a Meta alum who most recently was global creative product lead at Instagram Creative Lab, as executive creative director.

Account wins, losses, and reviews

March of Dimes Canada tapped BBDO Canada as its agency of record, choosing it for its “deep strategic rigour, powerful creative thinking and a shared vision for a barrier-free society for people living with disabilities across Canada,” Victoria Pearson, VP of strategy, research, and external affairs at March of Dimes Canada, said.

My/Mochi picked Terri & Sandy as its lead strategic and creative agency. Terri & Sandy’s “initial assignment will be a refresh of all digital and social content to drive sales, awareness and engagement and work alongside My/Mochi’s agency partners on building out and executing a fully integrated marketing campaign.”

Outdoor apparel brand Southern Point Co. brought on Brandon as its agency of record. Brandon’s responsibilities will include website management, social media advertising, and Amazon store management.

New divisions, offices, acquisitions, etc.

Publicis Groupe’s Profitero division is debuting “a version of its commerce analytics software backed by generative AI called Ask Profitero, an apparently first-of-its-kind application of AI in the space,” according to Ad Age, which noted that Colgate-Palmolive Co. is an early beta user.

London-based creative studio Brave Spark is opening its first international office, setting up shop in New York City in parent company MSQ’s Manhattan headquarters.

Doable is the latest to join Worldwide Partners, a network of independent agencies. The agency was “founded and staffed by employees with disabilities” and specializes in marketing to the disabled community.