Social media trends: bombshells and Eurodance are back

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps what people are talking about on social media, the trends that took over our feeds, and how marketers are responding.

The bombshells are back: After years of rebranding to appear more inclusive, Victoria’s Secret announced the return of “Angels” models Candice Swanepoel, Adriana Lima, and Gisele Bündchen to promote its new “The Icon” collection, alongside newer faces like Hailey Bieber and Emily Ratajkowski. So far, much of the reception on social media seems positive, with one TikTok commenter writing, “Victoria’s Secret is backkkk.”

Those who were less impressed, like writer Cora Harrington, posted about the seeming hypocrisy of people celebrating the campaign after years of criticizing VS for things like unrealistic beauty standards. “Absolutely fascinated by how VS has gone back to doing the thing everyone complained about and now people are loving them for it,” Harrington wrote.

One commenter added that “VS going to ‘relatable real models’ felt like a marketing move and not a genuine sentiment.” *Carrie Bradshaw voice* We couldn’t help but wonder: Is it worse to be inauthentically inclusive or authentically exclusive?

Not in the bag: The Baggu x Sandy Liang collab sold out in minutes, and the girlies online are not happy about it. If you’re unfamiliar with the designer (or the appeal of nylon Baggu bags), start here.

Dollar dollar bil(jana): With all the discourse over “Planet of the Bass” and the swapping of Ms. Biljana Electronica (aka TikToker Audrey Trullinger) for different women, we have to wonder which brands are going to try and capitalize on the certified song of the summer.