Where the holding companies stand on in-office mandates

Publicis recently asked its employees to come in three days a week, effective post-Labor Day.

The holding company isn’t joking around: “Failure to meet the 3 day/week in-office expectation post Labor Day may impact performance outcomes, including salary increases, bonus payouts, and/or promotion opportunities,” a memo and email Publicis sent to employees, which Adweek obtained, read. It also stated that Publicis will no longer hire remote-only employees, or offer employees the option to accept lower salaries in exchange for more WFH time.

According to a recent McKinsey survey, about 58% of workers have the ability to work from home at least one day a week, with 35% saying they can WFH full-time. Nearly 90% of respondents said they take the opportunity to work from outside the office when offered. However, executives from companies like Omnicom have been outspoken about wanting workers back at their desks.

So where do the holding companies’ current WFH policies stand?

Publicis: All employees must work from the office three days a week beginning September 5, with limited opportunities to work fully remote.

Omnicom: As of April 1, employees must come in at least three days a week unless they are designated as a remote employee. Those who have worked at the company for less than three years must receive approval from Omnicom to be considered remote employees, according to SVP and chief communications officer, global communications, Joanne Trout.

Dentsu: No in-office mandate. “Our people told us through our wellbeing survey that they enjoy flexibility and balance between office-based and remote work. So, we’ll continue to keep this front and center as we champion the future of work,” Asha Ramirez, SVP regional communications lead, Americas, told us.

WPP: In December 2022, CEO Mark Read told HQ employees that they were expected to work in their respective offices at least three days a week, while individual agencies were left to decide their own courses of action, per Adweek. The company did not respond to multiple requests for comment regarding its current policy.

IPG: Last December, IPG CEO Phillipe Krakowsky told Adweek he supports a hybrid model but gives agencies autonomy to set their policies. The company did not respond to multiple requests for comment regarding its current policy.

Stagwell: Executives are expected to be in-office full-time, while corporate employees must come in three days a week. Agencies within Stagwell’s network are able to “set policies at their own discretion,” Sarah Arvizo, director of media relations, told us.

Havas: In 2021, the company instituted a three-day in-office minimum in the US but declined to comment on the current state of its in-office requirements.