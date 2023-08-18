Social media trends: A wild week for creators

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps what people are talking about on social media, the trends that took over our feeds, and how marketers are responding.

Clap back: After Selling Sunset’s Heather Rae El Moussa made a TikTok about finding lip liner on her husband’s boat, saying, “I don’t wear Revlon” before throwing it overboard, the makeup brand’s marketing team took it as an opportunity for its own post. In a TikTok, an employee catches the lip liner in question before saying, “Thanks girl, I’ve been looking for that.”

Checking in on the creators:

TikTokker Addison Rae confirmed she’s releasing a collaboration with Charli XCX this week on her song “2 die 4.”

YouTuber Tana Mongeau is in hot water and lost her sponsorship with language platform Babbel after wishing death on a wine tour guide.

Actress Rachel Zegler is stirring up conversations online about media training after old clips of her discussing the original Snow White while promoting the 2024 remake she’s starring in went viral, as some people perceived her comments about the OG film as negative.

TikTokkers Audrey Trullinger and Kyle Gordon, aka Biljana Electronica and DJ Crazy Times, released a music video for “Planet of the Bass” and performed the song at the Jonas Brothers’ concert on Tuesday.

Quibi is shaking in its grave: People don’t seem to mind watching shows vertically anymore, which maybe isn’t a surprise for anyone who’s scrolled upon a TV show clip or livestreamed movie on TikTok. What’s more surprising is streamers not fighting the trend: This week, Peacock released whole episodes of Killing It and Love Island USA on TikTok.

DE&Ice Cream: