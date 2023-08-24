Older adults are still underrepresented in ads, new study finds
CreativeX found that only 4% of those cast in ads last year were 60 or older despite the age group making up 16% of the population.
The new Bachelor may be golden, but representation in the ad industry isn’t quite as bright.
A new study from data platform CreativeX found that only 4% of people cast in ads in 2022 were over the age of 60. The study analyzed more than 126,000 ads representing $124 million in ad spend across CPG, food and beverage, healthcare, and alcohol brands.
Of those aged 60+ that were cast, less than 1% were in roles that placed them in a professional or leadership setting. Around 65% were shown in family and domestic situations. According to CreativeX, those in the 60+ demographic make up around 16% of the population and 25% of global spending power.
Zoom out: Despite “granfluencers” being on the rise and some brands making an effort to be more age-inclusive, it seems the industry at large has a ways to go in representing older adults—especially women. Previous research from CreativeX found that women over 60 make up less than 2% of people in ads, and less than 1% of those who are shown were in a leadership or professional role.
And it’s not just the 60+ crowd: A few years ago, AARP research found that even though a third of the US population is over the age of 50, this group only shows up in 15% of media imagery.
Still, there are some bright spots: Brands are reportedly seeking older influencers, and creators like Kim Hale, who appeared in a Home Goods ad in Times Square earlier this year, are showing people that it’s never too late to start.
