Social media trends: Outlaws and it girls

Severance: Earlier this week, a former social media manager for the NBA, Dean Joannou, posted on the company Facebook page that the company “overextends its social media employees greatly to the detriment of their health and social lives.” He cited things like working 14-hour shifts and not getting insurance until 90 days on the job as examples. While some social media users said the move was an example of what not to do as an SMM, others seemed more empathetic.

This sh*t is bananas: People on TikTok are wondering why Banana Republic is shipping some products in what is essentially a cardboard scroll, with one user calling it the “CVS receipt of boxes.”

Benef-It Girl: Alix Earle, dubbed the latest “it girl” on TikTok with 5.7 million followers, created a free collab kit with Benefit for anyone spending more than $60 on the brand’s products at Ulta. One user said it was time to stock up on new products “because Ms. Alex told us to.”