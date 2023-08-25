This week’s agency news, executive moves, and account changes

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps the agency world’s biggest leadership changes, account wins and losses, reviews, acquisitions, and more.

Hires and departures

Julie Berger joined Giant Spoon from EssenceMediacom as its first chief media officer. At EssenceMediacom, she led the agency’s investment practice.

McCann has brought on Stephanie Nerlich as global president, a new role at the agency. She was previously CEO of Havas North America and global chief client officer for its creative group.

Droga5 appointed Chioma Aduba as president. Previously, she was McCann New York’s managing partner and head of business leadership.

Account wins, losses, and reviews

Orangetheory has selected Mother LA as its lead creative agency after a review. The agency’s first work for the brand is expected to come out this fall.

Smashburger picked Partners in Crime as its agency of record following a review. The brand previously worked with Partners & Napier.

Star Alliance has chosen The Secret Little Agency as global creative agency of record after a six-month pitch. “This partnership marks a step forward reflecting our commitment to impactful brand building, and we eagerly look forward to the creative ventures that lie ahead,” Sidharth Grover, director of communications and marketing at Star Alliance, said.

New divisions, offices, acquisitions, etc.

Liz Valentine—who founded the Swift agency, which WPP acquired in 2014—started a new agency, Alt League, with collaborator Meredith Chase. According to a LinkedIn post by Valentine, it will be “an independent mobile-first agency with a novel operating model.”

Publicis Groupe Romania debuted a PR and communications agency, Publicis Relations. The division will be helmed by Laura Moisiu, who previously spent almost a decade with PR agency GRF+.

Legal peer-review publication Best Lawyers acquired legal digital marketing agency Good2bSocial. Best Lawyers CEO Phillip Greer said the agency’s “knowledge, experience and success in legal marketing adds a new layer to our growing portfolio of capabilities and will serve as an invaluable resource to our clients.”