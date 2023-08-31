NBCU names Mark Marshall ad sales chief

Linda Yaccarino officially has a successor.

Mark Marshall has been named NBCUniversal’s’s new chair of global advertising and partnerships, the role Yaccarino held before joining X as CEO in June.

He initially stepped into the role on an interim basis following her departure. In this position, he oversees global, national, and local ad sales, among other duties. Marshall will report to Mark Lazarus, chairman of NBCU’s media group.

“Mark stepped into this role on an interim basis at one of the most critical times of year for the ad sales business, and over the past three months he has more than proven himself to be the leader NBCU needs to guide this team into the future,” Lazarus said in a statement.

Marshall assumed the mantle during upfronts season after Yaccarino’s departure days before May advertiser presentations began. At the time, Lazarus addressed her resignation onstage at the company’s upfront presentation at Radio City Music Hall. “For her many contributions and for building an excellent team here,we want to thank her and wish her well,” he said at the time. “We’ve had some changes around here, but the strength, expertise and spirit of this company remains, not only intact, but stronger than ever.”

During his time as interim chairman, Marshall secured deals with advertisers that were “roughly in line” with NBCU’s 2022 upfront, which brought in $7 billion, despite the turbulent ad market.

Marshall has been with NBCU for almost 10 years. He was previously president of advertising and client partnerships. He joined NBCU in 2014 from Turner Sports.

His appointment marks the latest leadership change at NBCU. The company fired CEO Jeff Shell earlier this year after a CNBC anchor accused him of sexual harassment.