Social media trends: Low energy, high reward

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps what people are talking about on social media, the trends that took over our feeds, and how marketers are responding.

Collaboration nation: A slew of influencer and celeb collabs had people talking this week, particularly:

Brian Cox embracing his inner hypebeast as the face of Kith’s fall collection.

Adam Jockle finally getting that American Eagle partnership.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s low-energy TikTok for Seed probiotics.

Graphic design is my passion: A new trend could be emerging in ad design, which is…abandoning design altogether. Crocs and The Cold Plunge are among the brands that seem to be embracing Microsoft WordArt to the nth degree, taking absurdist advertising to new heights. Now, who’s gonna bring back Kid Pix?

Speaking of strange design choices: A trend on TikTok right now involves people sharing the worst graphic design and copy mistakes they’ve seen, probably to the chagrin of brands that would like to forget these ever happened, thanks!

Get that bread: What better place to market My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 than on pita bread?