Social media trends: All about the public image

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps what people are talking about on social media, the trends that took over our feeds, and how marketers are responding.

PR backfire? While some people were freaking out over the Kylie Jenner/Timothée Chalamet make-out this week, others were focused on the Sophie Turner/Joe Jonas breakup. As details emerged about the split, including a report that Turner partied too much, people pulled receipts questioning those accusations and wondered whether Jonas’s PR team could be behind the blame game. The result has been an online discourse about the publicity machine and how to win in the court of public opinion in 2023.

Behind the machine: A recent Vulture story is getting attention online for reporting that publicists and PR companies like Bunker 15 work with “obscure, often self-published critics” to game Rotten Tomatoes scores. Another recent article by Vanity Fair profiled Gia Kuan, examining if she’s as much an influencer as a fashion publicist.

Cue the Game of Thrones “shame” chant: Follow the new trash rules, or the NYC Department of Sanitation will call you out on social media.