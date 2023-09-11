This week’s agency news, executive moves, and account changes

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps the agency world’s biggest leadership changes, account wins and losses, reviews, acquisitions, and more.

Hires and departures

Omnicom elevated Guy Marks to CEO of PHD Worldwide from his previous role as Omnicom Media Group CEO EMEA. He replaces Philippa Brown, who is “leaving the agency to pursue independent corporate and advocacy consulting work,” according to Ad Age.

MediaMonks hired Joanna Cotton as UK managing director. Her predecessor, Martin Verdult, has become EVP of EMEA clients.

The Lego Group brought on three new hires at its internal creative agency. The hires include former TBWA executive creative director Andy Grant; former Anomaly Shanghai executive creative director Clarence Chiew; and Rudi Anggono, who was previously global creative director and experience design strategist at Google’s Beyond X.

Account wins, losses, and reviews

Sun-Maid, purveyor of the famous raisin box, chose food advertising agency quench as its lead social media agency. Quench has been the company’s lead creative agency since 2018.

Omnicom Media Group will continue to serve as HSBC’s global media planning and buying agency. Campaign reported in June that “the final contest was a two-way shoot-out between Omnicom and WPP.”

Duracell selected BBH as its lead creative agency in the US and tapped VaynerMedia to handle social responsibilities. Wieden+Kennedy previously handled the account.

New divisions, offices, acquisitions, etc.

Deloitte’s creative consultancy Acne expanded to Brussels, Belgium. According to Rolf Driesen, CEO of Deloitte Belgium, the new outpost is in response to clients “ increasingly looking for a partner that combines industry knowledge and business impact with creative innovation.”

Havas acquired Australian Public Affairs, a public affairs and strategic communications consultancy. The consultancy will join H/Advisors, the company’s global strategic communications advisory network.

Influence Sports & Media is expanding into the US, opening a branch in New York that will be led by Dirk De Vos, who will serve as managing director, North America.