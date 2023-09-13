Netflix to sell ‘Stranger Things’-themed ice cream at Walmart

Stranger Things fans wanting to experience the Starcourt Mall for themselves may not be able to visit it in real life, but they can now get a taste of it.

Starting today, Walmart stores in the US will start selling Stranger Things-themed ice cream under the brand name Scoops Ahoy, named after an ice cream parlor that featured prominently in the series’s third season. Flavors include four regular-sounding flavors like Cinnamon Bun Bytes, Triple Decker Extravaganza, Chocolate Pudding, and U.S.S. Butterscotch, as well as three “Upside Down” flavors like Mint Flare, The Void, and Pineapple Upside Down.

Scoops Ahoy ice cream, which is also available today in Australia, will eventually roll out in Brazil, Italy, Japan, Mexico, and the UK.

Buy, buy, buy: The move is the latest push from Netflix into consumer products as a way to engage with subscribers and build out additional revenue streams. It also marks a continuation of Netflix’s now-extensive partnership with Walmart, which has also included in-store hubs and a digital storefront on Walmart.com. Netflix has also explored pop-ups and limited-edition collaborations with retailers and brands.

So far, Netflix’s efforts have mostly centered on branded apparel, collectibles, and games tied to the streamer’s intellectual property. There have been a few food-focused collaborations as well, including a Stranger Things-themed frozen pizza available for purchase at Walmart, and a 2019 partnership with Baskin-Robbins on limited-edition treats like a Demogorgon Sundae.

More Things: Stranger Things, which is gearing up for its fifth and final season, has seemingly remained endlessly monetizable for Netflix, whether through in-show product placements or through brand tie-ins like limited-edition Legos or New Coke. As of now, the show has a pop-up store in Las Vegas, a presence at Universal Studios’s annual Halloween attraction, and even an upcoming play on London’s West End.