Streamers are staking their fall campaigns on football

Fall football is finally back—and streaming services are attempting a conversion.

On Thursday, Tubi and Prime Video both debuted fall campaigns on national TV tied to fall football, while Hulu is a few weeks into its own football-connected promotional campaign. In one way or another, all of the campaigns are designed to convince fans to watch their services either for the games themselves, or once the action on the field is over.

Sports center: Tubi, the Fox-owned free streaming service, is rolling out a national campaign dubbed “Just Keep Going.” Created with agency Mischief @ No Fixed Address, it includes more than a dozen ads targeted directly to football fans, with sports analysts seemingly discussing the Cowboys, Bears, and Jets before it’s revealed that they’re actually talking about a western, a nature documentary, and an action film available on Tubi.

The football-specific ads, inspired by the streamer’s award-winning “Interface Interruption” Super Bowl spot, are part of a larger campaign designed to meet viewers “in a contextually relevant way,” Tubi CMO Nicole Parlapiano said in a press release.

Happy dance: Meanwhile, Prime Video’s fall brand campaign and new tagline, “Find Your Happy Place,” will debut during the premiere of Thursday Night Football, which Prime Video has had the exclusive rights to since last year.

A 60-second national TV spot, created with agencies Mother London and Ignition London, centers on Prime Video’s offerings across original scripted and sports programming, along with its platform that allows viewers to manage subscriptions to other premium services and rent or buy movies.

Also happening at the same time: Prime Video’s own TNF-specific spots, which have recently aired on networks like NBC.

The OG: Hulu, which has leveraged the return of fall sports for years to promote its livestream TV service, Hulu + Live TV, is a few weeks into its own fall campaign, which features—who else?—Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts. That campaign, created with agency Translation, made its broadcast TV debut on Sept. 7, and highlights that subscribers can watch live NFL games and other sports programming on the service.