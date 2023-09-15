Social media trends: Are mascots celebs now? And other musings

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps what people are talking about on social media, the trends that took over our feeds, and how marketers are responding.

Spicing it up: Dunkin’s promo for its new Munchkins drink teams up notable Dunkin’ enthusiast Ben Affleck, who appeared in the brand’s Super Bowl ad this year, with…Ice Spice. The unlikely pairing seems to be a hit, even though some are wondering whether they really were in the same room together. The most believable part of the ad? Affleck secretly running Dunkin’s strategy.

MA-ther Nature: Apple recruited Octavia Spencer to play Mother Nature in a new ad touting its carbon reduction commitments, which one person described as the latest iteration of “corporate cringe.”

VIP treatment: Duo the owl is making the rounds at all the major events, from the Barbie pink carpet to this week’s VMAs. As Kat Chan, Duolingo’s brand’s global head of social and influencer strategy, told us last month, Duo is basically an influencer himself and getting event invites left and right. What’s next, Tony the Tiger at the Tony’s? Oh, right…

Place your bid: eBay is hosting an auction with The Union Solidarity Coalition, an org founded earlier this year by writers and directors that is currently focused on helping crew members who’ve lost health insurance as a result of strike-related shutdowns. The auction’s offerings, ranging from John Lithgow painting a watercolor portrait of your dog to Lena Dunham painting a mural in your home, are certainly getting people talking.

We come to this place…: Everyone wants what Nicole Kidman has, and that’s a viral AMC commercial. The marketing team behind the latest Saw movie decided to spoof Kidman’s ad by swapping in Jigsaw on a tricycle.

RIP Barbie summer: You know what they say, “When one subway ad comes down, another door opens.”