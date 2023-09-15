This week’s agency news, executive moves, and account changes

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps the agency world’s biggest leadership changes, account wins and losses, reviews, acquisitions, and more.

Hires and departures

Le Truc, the creative collective that Publicis Groupe formed in 2021, tapped Julia Neumann as partner and chief creative officer. She joins from Johannes Leonardo, where she worked with brands including Uber and Instagram as the agency’s chief creative officer.

Sid Lee brought on board Melissa Cabral as VP, head of strategy, and Bruno Luglio as ECD for its US offices. Luglio joins from Vans, where he was global creative director, while Cabral was previously David&Goliath’s head of strategy.

Publicis Sport & Entertainment appointed Josh Phillips head of music, a new role at the agency. Phillips was previously an account director at the company.

Account wins, losses, and reviews

Kraft Heinz chose Carat as its agency of record for the US following a review. Publicis-owned agency Starcom previously had the account.

Ikea selected McCann as its global brand marketing agency. The retailer previously worked with a slew of agencies, including McCann, according to Ad Age.

Speaking of McCann, the agency recently lost Verizon’s consumer account. The telecom giant named Ogilvy its new creative agency of record.

New divisions, offices, acquisitions, etc.

McCann also formed McCann Content Studios, a hub that brings together its influencer marketing and social media offerings. Amit Sutha, the division’s president and global chief client officer, joined from Mediabrands Content Studio.

TV ad measurement firm iSpot acquired a similar firm, 605. Sean Muller, iSpot’s CEO, told Axios the acquisition will help the company bolster its video attribution business.

Media.Monks has rolled out a dedicated experiential division called Experience.Monks. The new division will combine teams across several areas, including gaming, events, and the metaverse, with Jam3, an experience design agency it merged with in 2021.