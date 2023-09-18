X is selling programmatic ads via Google

X’s push into programmatic advertising continues—this time with Google.

The platform formerly known as Twitter recently started using Google Ad Manager, which lets publishers serve ads programmatically. The ads served via Google will only appear on X’s home feed.

The move comes as the company tries to boost advertiser revenue, which has fallen since Elon Musk took over the company last fall. This summer, he revealed that the platform’s ad revenue was down 50%.

“This is an opportunity for our advertisers to reach a broader audience, but as always they can choose what sites and apps their ads run on,” Farrell Sklerov, head of ads policy communications at Google, told us via email. “Any publisher who participates in this type of partnership must abide by our publisher policies.”

X partnered with ad-tech platform InMobi earlier this year, marking a major shift for the platform; previously, it hadn’t made its inventory available on the open marketplace, instead working with advertisers directly.

Its ad-tech partnerships come as X continues to try to win back advertisers following Musk’s purchase of the platform, as many left over content moderation and brand safety concerns. This spring, Musk hired Linda Yaccarino, formerly NBCUniversal’s ad sales chief, in an effort to rebuild the platform’s relationships with advertisers.

Yaccarino announced several leadership hires last week, notably tapping Brett Weitz as head of content, talent, and brand sales; as well as Carrie Stimmel, who’s serving as global agency leader. Monique Pintarelli was brought on board as head of the Americas to oversee sales and partnerships across the US, Canada, and Latin America; while Rob Hayes will be revenue operation lead. Yaccarino worked with all four hires at either NBCUniversal or Turner.