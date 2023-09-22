This week’s agency news, executive moves, and account changes

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps the agency world’s biggest leadership changes, account wins and losses, reviews, acquisitions, and more.

Hires and departures

Havas Media Network UK promoted Nick Wright to chief growth officer, a new role at the agency. He was previously managing director of Havas Entertainment.

Fig brought on board Amber Higgins as its first chief strategy officer. Higgins joins from Accenture Song, where she served as head of brand strategy.

Nancy Reyes is trading one Omnicom job for another, leaving her post as CEO of TBWA\Chiat\Day New York to become BBDO’s Americas CEO. Earlier in her career, she spent more than 12 years at another Omnicom outfit, Goodby Silverstein & Partners.

Account wins, losses, and reviews

Westminster Kennel Club chose Beekman Social as its agency of record. Beekman’s duties include generating “year-round engagement for dog lovers through digital content,” per Adweek.

Nestlé picked WPP’s OpenMind to be its only media agency in Europe. A Nestlé spokesperson said the partnership would lead to “better decision-making and media planning to allow campaigns to build brands and win consumer attention at scale.”

Shell selected Havas as its media agency following a review. GroupM previously held the account.

New divisions, offices, acquisitions, etc.

IPG is merging its data unit, Kinesso, with Reprise, a media agency that’s part of IPG Mediabrands. The newly merged org will go by Kinesso.

Sports marketing and talent management firm Wasserman has acquired Brillstein Entertainment Partners, a talent management and content production company. Brillstein reps celebs including Adam Sandler and Elizabeth Olsen, according to the New York Times.

The 4A’s is giving its member agencies “discounted access to a cloud-based tool from 51 to Carbon Zero that will enable them to understand their Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions,” per Ad Age. Agencies will also gain access to the organization’s climate experts.